Long Lines Greet Voters for 1st Day of Early Voting in Delaware

Early voting began at 11 Friday morning – with long lines at many polling locations. Sussex County Election Director, Bo McDowell tells the Talk of Delmarva that voters arrive hours before the polls opened and they are currently working through the large backlogs and hope to catch up before the polls close at 7pm. Today through October 29th early voting begins at 11am and ends at 7pm. Then on Wednesday, October 30 the hours change to 7am to 7pm through Sunday, November 3rd. You’ll find more information at the TalkofDelmarva.com

