Long Neck Area Fire Friday Morning Accidental

Firefighters from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company were called to Robin Hoods Loop in Sherwood Forest near Long Neck just after 11 Friday morning where they found heavy fire coming from a single family home. Multiple fire companies were called to assist or provide backup.

State Fire Marshal investigators determined that the fire was accidental and began in the interior garage area of the home. The cause was an unknown malfunction in a recently parked riding lawnmower. The residents were at home and able to escape safely.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.