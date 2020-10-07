Long Neck-Area Home Fire Under Investigation

Fire damaged a home in the Long Neck area Tuesday.

Members of the Indian River, Millsboro and Lewes fire companies responded to the blaze on Sixth Street in the Bay City community Tuesday afternoon.

Fire and smoke were coming from the rear and the side of the structure.

No one was found to be home.

One firefighter was taken to a medical facility for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.