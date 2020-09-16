Long Neck Convenience Store Robbery Under Investigation

A robbery at Dash-In on John J.Williams Highway in Long Neck is under investigation.



Delaware State Police say just before 11 Tuesday night, a male suspect came into the convenience store, handed a plastic bag to a cashier and motioned toward the cash register. The 18-year-old employee surrendered some cash, and the suspect fled through the back door with some stolen money and merchandise. No one was hurt.



The suspect is described as a black male, who wore dark-colored clothing. A vehicle description is not available.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.