Emergency personnel from Indian River and County paramedics were called for a vehicle crash just after 8:30 Saturday night on Indian Mission Road. Officials say a Toyota went off the roadway and through a front yard – colliding with property and trees before ending up in a wooded lot and ending up on its side. The driver – a 35 year old female = was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a nearby medical facility with non-life threatening injuries.

Image courtesy IRVFC