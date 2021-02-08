Long Neck House Fire Starts In Chimney

The cause of a house fire in the Long Neck area is under investigation.

Sunday night’s fire started in the chimney of a home on Woodside Road in Winding Creek Village Sunday night, but was upgraded to a working alarm. Fire extension into the interior of the home was described as limited by the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.

Lewes and Rehoboth Beach firefighters and local EMS personnel also responded. No injuries were reported.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, which apparently resulted from a fire in the fireplace.