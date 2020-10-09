Longtime Del. Electric Co-op President To Retire In ’21

The President and CEO of Delaware Electric Cooperative for more than 15 years has announced his retirement.

Bill Andrew plans to step down next July, according to the Co-op, where he had worked since 1998.

Andrew says it’s been an ‘extraordinary honor to serve our community,’ and says the team has transformed the not-for-profit utility into one of the ‘most progressive’ utilities in the country.

The Delaware Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors plans to conduct a thorough search for a new President and CEO, and a new leaders is expected to be announced in the spring.