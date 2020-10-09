The President and CEO of Delaware Electric Cooperative for more than 15 years has announced his retirement.
Bill Andrew plans to step down next July, according to the Co-op, where he had worked since 1998.
Andrew says it’s been an ‘extraordinary honor to serve our community,’ and says the team has transformed the not-for-profit utility into one of the ‘most progressive’ utilities in the country.
The Delaware Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors plans to conduct a thorough search for a new President and CEO, and a new leaders is expected to be announced in the spring.
Longtime Del. Electric Co-op President To Retire In ’21
The President and CEO of Delaware Electric Cooperative for more than 15 years has announced his retirement.