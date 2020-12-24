Longtime Md. Senate President Mike Miller Announces Retirement

Former longtime President of the Maryland State Senate Mike Miller plans to retire from office.

Miller said Wednesday that his health makes him ‘too weak to meet the demands of another legislative session.’ Miller previously announced he would not seek re-election to the seat he has held for more than three decades. He has been battling cancer.

Governor Larry Hogan in a statement thanked Miller for “50 incredible years of service to the people of Maryland.” He said they spoke over the weekend and added that Miller will “go down in our state’s history as a lion of the Senate.”