Love, Inc. Partners With Seaford District Library to Help More People Facing Homelessness, Food Insecurity

(photo courtesy of Seaford District Library)

A non-profit is spreading the ‘love’ in the Seaford community…

The Seaford District Library has reached a partnership with Love, Inc., which assists people who are homeless or facing food insecurity. Non-perishable food donations are now being accepted at the Seaford Library during normal operating hours.

Love, Inc. offers bagged lunches to-go during the week, provides dinners, and distributes boxes of food for people who have kitchens to cook at home.

“We are really excited about partnering with the library,” Love Inc. Transformational Ministries Director Kathryn Alban said. “We believe it will do a lot for the homeless population. We know they utilize space in the library and so it’s a good connection. In working with the library, we are able to offer more food assistance with greater ease.”

“The Seaford community is always resilient and supports one another in times of need. The library is pleased to be a partner with Love, Inc in this important mission of overall community support,” Seaford District Library Deputy Executive Director Rachel Wackett said.

According to the Seaford District Library:

Community members can now drop off nonperishable food items, such as canned goods, fruit cups, peanut butter and jelly, waters and other prepackaged food items at the Seaford Library during their normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 10AM-6PM, and Saturdays 10AM-1PM.