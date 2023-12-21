Low Voter Turnout Today in District 37 Special Election

The Special Election for District 37 State Representative continues today. Looking to fill the vacant seat are Democrat Jane Hovington and Republican– Valerie Jones Giltner. Also, John Randolph (Independent) is a write-in candidate in the special election. Polls are open until 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are being accepted up until 8 p.m as well. Bo McDowell at the Delaware Department of Elections–Sussex County office tells the Talk of Delmarva that as of early this afternoon, there has been a 10% voter turnout: The numbers include 924 early voters, 277 absentee voters, and a total turnout of 1,647. Polling places for the special election include Howard T. Ennis School and Sussex Central High School–both on Patriots Way in Georgetown as well as Georgetown Elementary School. Millsboro locations include Zoar Church Hall on Gravel Hill Road and New Life Bible Fellowship Church on Cannon Road. You’ll find a full list of polling locations at thetalkofdelmarva.com.