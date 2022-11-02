Lower Speed Limit Coming for Grays Corner Road

After 2 fatal hit and run crashes on Grays Corner Road near Berlin, changes have been made to improve safety, but according to State Senator Mary Beth Carozza, the biggest change will come in the next week – a lower speed limit. The Maryland State Highway Administration has already increased lighting, eliminated the passing zone, restriped the roadway and installed new signs. State Police have also increased enforcement in the area. In the next week or so, the speed limit will be lowered from 50 to 40mph. Carozza adds that SHA officials are reviewing the entire Grays Corner Road corridor to consider additional future safety improvements.