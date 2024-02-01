Lowe’s Worker Arrested for Employee Theft

Delaware State Police have arrested a 50-year-old Milford man for stealing from Lowe’s in Lewes. During the investigation, troopers learned that a Lowe’s employee, identified as Carlos Aguilar of Milford, had removed over $4,400 worth of merchandise since November of 2023 while working in the store. A warrant was obtained and earlier this week on January 30th, Aguilar was taken into custody following a traffic stop that the Milford Police Department conducted. Aguilar was transported to Milford Police Department where he was turned over to troopers. He was charged with Theft $1500 or Greater (Felony), arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on his own recognizance.

Carlos Aguilar