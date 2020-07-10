Lt. Col. Melissa Zebley Appointed DSP Superintendent

Delaware State Police Lieutenant Colonel Melissa Zebley was appointed Thursday as Superintendent.

Zebley is a 28-year veteran of the Division and started a a trooper in 1992. She was promoted to Lieutenant in 2007.

Superintendent Nathaniel McQueen was recently confirmed as Delaware Safety and Homeland Security Secretary. She is the first woman to be named Superintendent of Delaware State Police.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the 26th Superintendent of the Delaware State Police. I thank Governor Carney and Acting Secretary Chandler for their faith in me to lead this division of professional and dedicated members. I pledge to serve with the dignity and honor befitting the high standards of the agency,” Lieutenant Colonel Zebley said. “The Delaware State Police remain steadfast in our mission of service to all citizens and will continue on our course of community collaboration and progressive policing.”

(Quote provided by Delaware State Police)