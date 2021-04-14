Lt. Gov. Rutherford Will Not Run For Md. Gov.

Maryland Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford says he will not be a candidate for Governor in next year’s election.

Rutherford said in a social media post Wednesday that it was a decision he made with his family’s best interest in mind. He added that he would continue to have an “active role in enhancing Maryland’s response to the opioid crisis, transforming the mental and behavioral health delivery system, modernizing state procurement and highlighting the rich history and resources available through our state parks.”

In a social media post, Governor Larry Hogan said “Boyd K Rutherford, my friend and partner in government, is a dedicated public servant and a passionate advocate for the people of Maryland. He and I will continue to work hard together for the next 20 months to change Maryland for the better.”