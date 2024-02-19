Lt. Governor Hall-Long Outlines Recommendations to Protect State Retiree Healthcare, Foster Fiscal Sustainability

The crucial issue of making sure state retirees get the healthcare they need was the focus of a joint House and Senate Health Committee hearing this week. Leading the charge is Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, chairing the Retiree Healthcare Benefits Advisory Subcommittee. She outlined her recommendations to protect state retiree healthcare. Subcommittee recommendations include: Limiting changes to plan design, eligibility requirements, or contribution share/percentage to workers hired on or after January 1st, 2025 as well as soliciting public comment before the SEBC holds a public vote to adopt the final request for proposal (RFP) for retiree healthcare plans. Further details are outlined below…

Additional Information from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor:

— Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long on Monday outlined an actionable roadmap

to protect state retirees’ healthcare and promote fiscal sustainability during a joint House and

Senate Health Committee hearing.

Meeting before the House Health and Human Development Committee and Senate Health and

Social Services Committee, Lt. Governor Hall-Long, chair of the Retiree Healthcare Benefits

Advisory Subcommittee, shared findings and recommendations from the subcommittee’s

inaugural report analyzing retiree healthcare benefits and long-term funding sustainability.

The General Assembly established the subcommittee in 2023 in response to concerns about

retiree healthcare benefits for current and retired state workers and how to address a growing

unfunded liability for those benefits. Sen. Bryan Townsend and Rep. Paul Baumbach serve as

vice-chairs.

“The retiree subcommittee brought a wide variety of stakeholders to the table including members

of the General Assembly, retirees, union leaders and cabinet members. We established an

unprecedented public process, creating a website to better inform residents, and taking public

testimony at every step to make sure everyone was heard,” said Lt. Governor Hall-Long. “I

want our retirees to know that their voices matter. Because of you, we were able to put together a

robust suite of recommendations that are designed to strike a balance, protecting healthcare

benefits for current retirees – including removing Medicare Advantage from consideration – and

addressing long-term sustainability so we can provide the best healthcare system for current and

future workers.

“We have a window of opportunity to act, and it requires everyone to take bold steps now to

meet this moment and protect and preserve the best healthcare not only for our retirees, but for

future generations. I stand ready to work with everyone to turn this report and these

recommendations into action.”

“I want to commend the RHBAS, led by Lieutenant Governor Hall-Long, for their hard work in

compiling such a thoughtful and detailed report on an issue that is top of mind for many of our

constituents,” said Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris, chair of the House Health and Human

Development Committee. “Our state retirees have earned and deserve quality healthcare benefits

and the recommendations put forward by the subcommittee will help guide us in making

decisions that prioritize the well-being of our retirees and our state as a whole.”

“I want to thank the members of the Retiree Healthcare Benefits Advisory Subcommittee for all

of their hard work in developing a strong set of recommendations for how the State of Delaware

can maintain a robust and affordable retiree healthcare plan for years to come,” said Sen. Sarah

McBride, chair of the Senate Health & Social Services Committee. “My hope is that the State

Employee Benefits Committee and the General Assembly will now use this roadmap laid out by

the RHBAS to help ensure that current and future retirees receive the world-class healthcare

services they deserve.”

The subcommittee fostered an unprecedented public process, meeting 20 times over the course of

nine months and collecting 10 hours of public testimony. Members reviewed other states’

Medicare supplemental coverage, individual marketplace and Medicare plans, funding options,

and actuarial and financial data.

The group’s report, published in December 2023, addressed several aspects of retiree healthcare,

including strategies to address the Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Fund liability and

recommended changes to the process by which the state selects state retiree healthcare plans. The

estimated liability for retiree health care benefits is currently $8.9 billion, of which $8.4 billion is

unfunded. The net unfunded liability is expected to grow to $20.7 billion by 2042.

Subcommittee recommendations include: