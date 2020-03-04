Lt. Governor serves as Guest Principal at Sussex Tech High School

Sussex Technical High School Principal Dr. John Demby, health professions teacher Tamara Lewis, and Guest Principal Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long speak to a health professions class. (Photo: Sussex Tech)

Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long recently visited Sussex Technical High School to serve as Guest Principal, getting a tour of the school and introduction to its 17 career-technical areas.

Lt. Governor Hall-Long toured the school with Principal Dr. John Demby, visiting technical areas including health professions and dental services.

The Lt. Governor also learned more about the school’s Career Capstone program, also known as work-based learning, which gives all seniors the opportunity to work part-time in their field during their senior year.

Sussex Tech’s Guest Principal program brings local community leaders, elected officials, and business owners into the school for a first-hand demonstration of the value of career-technical education and the impact Sussex Tech has on the Sussex County economy.