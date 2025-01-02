Magistrate Selena E. Molina Named Senior Magistrate in Court of Chancery

In recognition of her leadership role, Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick has named Selena E. Molina Senior Magistrate Judge, which was effective yesterday, January 1st. In this role, Magistrate Molina will continue to handle cases and assist the Chancellor with administrative tasks associated with the Magistrate docket. Chancellor McCormick commented that Senior Magistrate Judge Molina has worked tirelessly to improve Delaware’s Magistrate systems while simultaneously providing excellent service to the litigants in their court. She adds that her new title formalizes the leadership role that she has informally held over the past few years and looks forward to continuing to work closely with her to help their Magistrate Judges serve Delaware’s most vulnerable populations.

