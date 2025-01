Magistrate Selena E. Molina Named Senior Magistrate in Court of Chancery

In recognition of her leadership role, Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick has聽named Selena E. Molina Senior Magistrate Judge, which was effective yesterday,聽January 1st. In this role, Magistrate Molina will continue to handle cases and assist the Chancellor with administrative tasks associated with the Magistrate docket.聽Chancellor McCormick commented that Senior Magistrate Judge Molina has worked聽tirelessly to improve Delaware’s Magistrate systems while simultaneously providing聽excellent service to the litigants in their court. She adds that her new title formalizes the leadership聽role that she has informally held over the past few years and looks forward to continuing聽to work closely with her to help their Magistrate Judges serve Delaware鈥檚 most聽vulnerable populations.

Selena E. Molina– Senior Magistrate Judge