Magnolia Area Crash Leaves 1 Dead and 6 Injured

Delaware State Police continue to investigate a crash Saturday night near Magnolia that left a 6 year old dead. Police say a 24 year old Millsboro woman was southbound on Route1 near Trap Shooters Road when a vehicle in front of her crossed the line into her lane and then returned to the travel lane. The Millsboro woman veered to miss a collision – but went off the east side of the roadway – then back to the travel lanes – where she over-corrected and ended up passing through the center median and rotating into the northbound lanes and colliding with a BMW operated by a 26 year old Waldorf man. The BMW rotated and left the roadway where it overturned coming to a stop in the tree line. As the BMW rolled over a 6 year old girl was ejected – she was later pronounced dead at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. Both drivers were properly restrained and flown to Christiana Medical Center for undetermined injuries. Four other passengers in the BMW ranging in age from 30 to 11-months were also treated for injuries. Police say the non-contact vehicle continued southbound on Route 1 – no description of the vehicle was given. Anyone with information on this crash should call Delaware State Police Master Corporal W. Booth at 302-698-8451 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.