Magnolia drug investigation yields two arrests

26-year-old Quavaughn “Quay” Williams, of Magnolia, and 19-year-old Jaquan Lewis, of Felton, DE – Delaware State Police Dept.

Two were arrested and over 380 Ecstacy pills were seized in a drug investigation in Magnolia.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, on Tuesday multiple law enforcement agencies concluded an investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs.

A drug search warrant was obtained and executed at a home located in the 800 block of Millchop Lane in Magnolia.

26-year-old Quavaughn “Quay” Williams, of Magnolia, and 19-year-old Jaquan Lewis, of Felton, were arrested following the investigation that discovered the pair were involved in the distribution of Ecstasy and MDMA, according to police.

Williams and Lewis were located inside the home. Also present in the residence were two children at the time the search warrant was executed.

As a result of the search, police found 382 Ecstasy pills, 5.59 grams of MDMA, over $9,000 in suspected drug proceeds, and various drug paraphernalia.

Williams was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity, Possession With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity, Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned and released on $82200.00 unsecured bond.

Lewis was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance, Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.