Magnolia Man Arrested for 6th DUI Offense

Delaware State Police have arrested a 45-year-old Magnolia man for his 6th DUI offense and related charges following a pursuit that occurred in Dover yesterday. According to police, at about 5:14 p.m., a trooper on patrol saw a Dodge Charger speeding southbound on Bay Road near Dover Air Force Base. The trooper attempted to pull the car over, but it did not stop. During the pursuit, the Charger committed multiple traffic violations as it traveled on area roads, and ultimately came to a stop on Barkers Landing Road after stop sticks were used. The driver, identified as Randolph Shockley, who showed signs of impairment, was taken into custody without incident. A computer check revealed that Shockley had a revoked driver’s license and five prior DUI-related convictions. Shockley is at Sussex Correctional Institution on an over $24,000 secured bond.

Randolph Shockley

List of Charges: