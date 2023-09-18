Magnolia Man Arrested for Drug and Firearm Offenses

Image courtesy Dover PD

A traffic stop Friday afternoon led to the arrest of a Magnolia man on drug and firearm charges. Members of Dover’s Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit and Street Crimes Unit were conducting a firearm investigation related to 20 year old Isaac Jones-Riddick and stopped him in a vehicle in the area of South DuPont Highway and Lotus Drive just after 2pm. He was arrested and a search of the vehicle turned up two loaded handguns, over 62 grams of marijuana and over $1150 in cash.

Jones-Riddick was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned on the following charges:

Possessing of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (2x)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jones-Riddick was committed on $100,400 cash bail.