Magnolia Man Arrested for Shots Fired in Dover

An investigation by Dover Police into reports of shots fired after midnight Tuesday morning on May 16th has led to the arrest of 29-year-old Roger Barlow. Police were able to identify Barlow after detectives released photographs of him on social media platforms. U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force took Barlow into custody at a home on Terry Drive in Magnolia. Barlow was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned. Barlow faces multiple charges including Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony. He is now at SCI on $22,000 secured bail. CenDel Foundation on 101 W Loockerman Street Dover notified Dover Police that a window was damaged as a result of the shooting.