Magnolia Man Charged in Death of Infant Son

KEITH RAWDING / Image courtesy DSP

A Magnolia man has been arrested for murder. Delaware State Police were called to a home at the Meadowbrook Acres area on September 4th in reference to the death of a 3-month old infant. During the investigation police determined the infant’s death was a homicide and the child’s father, 27 year old Keith Rawding caused lethal trauma to his infant son on September 3rd.

Rawding was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st degree murder by abuse or neglect. He is being held at SCI in default of a $1,000,000 cash bond.