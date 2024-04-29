Magnolia Man Charged with Drug Offenses after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

A Magnolia man faces multiple charges after a traffic stop Sunday afternoon in Magnolia. Delaware State Police say a trooper spotted a Dodge Charger with a registration violation and pulled the car over in the area of Millchop Lane and Stevenson Drive. As the trooper approached he spotted the driver, 49 year old Jerry Smith moving around in the car erratically and spotted a white powdery substance on his lap, hands and inside of the car. A search of Smith turned up over 4 grams of crack cocaine, over 5 grams of marijuana as well as powder cocaine, cash and a scale.

Smith is charged with multiple drug and traffic offenses:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving while Suspended or Revoked

Failure to Have Required Insurance

Failure to Surrender a Suspended Registration Plate

Smith was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $9,850 secured bond.