Magnolia Man Charged with Gun & Drug Offenses After Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

A 20 year old Magnolia man has been arrested after he failed to stop for a red turn arrow while making a left turn onto Walnut Shade Road in Dover Saturday morning. Delaware State Police stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver – Jeremiah Weatherspoon, who failed to show valid proof of insurance for the vehicle. The trooper also smelled marijuana and a search of the vehicle turned up over 29 grams of marijuana and a concealed, loaded handgun.

Weatherspoon was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes.

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Traffic violations

Weatherspoon was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on $15,300 unsecured bond.