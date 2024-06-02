Magnolia Man Charged with Reckless Endangering & Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy DSP

A Magnolia man has been arrested after he threatened two females with firearms at a residence on Grays Lane in Magnolia. Delaware State Police learned that the victims – a 20 year old and a 21 year old woman went to the home of 18 year old Robert Cox to retrieve the 21 year old’s property. Cox got a long gun from a pickup truck and pointed it at the younger woman who was inside her car. As the other woman approached the car to leave, Cox pointed the gun at her and threatened to kill her, then put the long gun down, approached the car and pulled a handgun from his pocket and threatened the younger woman. Cox walked away, picked up the long gun and fired a round into the air. There were no injuries and Cox was arrested without incident.

Cox is charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 2 counts

Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 3 counts

Noncompliance with Conditions of Recognizance Bond (Felony)

Terroristic Threatening – 2 counts

Cox was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $95,020 cash bond.