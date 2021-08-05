Magnolia Man Wanted

An argument over a barking dog led to a man pulling out a loaded handgun and threatening to shoot the dog, according to Delaware State Police

State Police said 44-year-old Denano Blair of Magnolia also tried to strike another man with the handgun early Wednesday morning. Blair was identified by a computer check as a person prohibited from possessing a firearm, and that he was in violation of two active court orders by being at the residence.

Blair is currently being sought. Anyone who has seen Denano Blair of Magnolia or knows where he is is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Blair is currently wanted by Delaware State Police Troop 3 on the following charges: