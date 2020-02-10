Magnolia shooting investigation yeilds multiple arrests

Delaware State Police have arrested multiple people in connection with a shooting in Magnolia.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m., Friday in the 100 block of Terry Drive in Magnolia when two male suspect confronted a man on the street and shot at him.

The bullet, which was fired from a black rifle, missed the unknown man, who was confirmed to be the intended target. After the shooting, he fled the area and has yet to be located.

The discharged round also caused a substantial risk of harm to nearby residents who live in close proximity to where the shooting occurred.

A motive for the shooting is undetermined at this time.

Through various investigative leads and measures, detectives were able to develop a silver Nissan Armada with Pennsylvania tags and a silver Volkswagen Passat with Delaware tags as vehicles associated with the incident.

During the mid-morning hours on Saturday, each vehicle was located separately by troopers who were on patrol on E. Lebanon Rd. in Dover. As a result, each vehicle was stopped and multiple suspects were arrested.

Through further investigation, detectives were able to positively identify Thomas M. Bailey Jr., 39, of Milford and William B. Goldsborough, 39, of Dover as the two suspects who were present when the shooting occurred, with Bailey being confirmed as the shooter. Both were arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $46,000 cash bails.

Thomas M. Bailey Jr.

William B. Goldsborough Jr.

Patrice N. Anderson

It was also determined that Patrice N. Anderson, 29, of Wilmington purchased the .22 caliber ammunition and provided it to Bailey, knowing it was intended to be used in the shooting. She was arraigned and released on $1,500 unsecured bail.

Detectives were also able to identify Roger L. Jones, 44, of Magnolia as a person of interest in the investigation which ultimately resulted in a search warrant being executed at his residence, located in the 100 block of Boyd Drive in Magnolia.

As a result of the search warrant, detectives recovered an Arch Angel .22 caliber rifle, which was determined to have been used in the shooting.

Also recovered during the search was an assortment of stolen tools which were confirmed to be associated with an unrelated theft investigation.

Computer checks of all four subjects determined that they were all prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to prior felony convictions.