Magnolia Teen Charged in Two Shots Fired Incidents at the Same Magnolia Home

A 19 year old from Magnolia has been charged by Delaware State Police in connection with two shots fired complaints. On February 2, just after 10:30pm police were called to Terry Drive in Magnolia for shots fired. Troopers found the residence was struck by gunfire – with seven family members aged 13 to 21 at home. No one was injured. On February 9, police were called to the same house just after 9pm – again for a shots fired complaint. This time there were 8 family members aged 3 to 66 inside – none was injured.

Police identified Trey Bowden as the suspect. Bowden is already in custody at the DOC on charges of attempted murder after a shooting incident at the Canterbury Shore Stop in April. He now faces additional charges – 15 counts of reckless endangering, criminal mischief and possession of a firearm. He has been arraigned and given a $29,700 secured bond – he remains at SCI.