Magnolia Woman Charged After Crash with DSP Tahoe on Route 1

Image courtesy DSP

Image courtesy Rehoboth Beach VFC.

A Magnolia woman has been arrested for vehicular assault and DUI after she was involved in a crash with a state police vehicle just after 3 Sunday morning. Delaware State Police say the fully marked DSP Tahoe was northbound on Route 1 in the area of Conquest Road when a speeding, northbound Lexus, operated by 44 year old Angela Robinson struck the rear of the Tahoe. The Lexus ended rotated – ending up in the median. The Tahoe was violently pushed forward – stopping on the northbound shoulder. The 11 year veteran trooper was taken to Beebe Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Robinson was not injured. A DUI investigation was started and Robinson is charged with 2nd degree vehicular assault, DUI, speeding and no insurance. She is being held at the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in default of a $3300 cash bond.