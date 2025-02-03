Magnolia Woman Charged after Road Rage Incident Near Dover

A Magnolia woman has been arrested by Delaware State Police after a road rage incident last Thursday in Dover. Police were called to the area of North Dupont Highway and West Denney’s Road just before 4pm where 24 year old Zoey Hickman had been arrested by Cheswold Police. Troopers learned that a Jetta, operated by Hickman and a pickup truck were involved in a road rage incident and came to a stop next to each other in traffic.

Hickman and the victim – a 73 year old woman in the passenger seat in the truck began arguing. The victim and Hickman both exited their vehicles, but Hickman failed to put the Jetta in park and it began moving forward. The victim jumped into the Jetta to put the car in park – and Hickman grabbed the victim and threw her to the ground.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Hickman was taken to Troop 9 where police learned her driver’s license was suspended. Hickman is charged with 2nd degree assault and driving while suspended and released on a $10,100 unsecured bond.