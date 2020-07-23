Mail Repeatedly Stolen From Collection Boxes In Dover

Mail has been stolen from collection boxes on several occasions in Dover, according to Dover Police.

In some cases, envelopes have been opened and valuables taken – including checks, one of which was altered for $40,000.

Dover Police said Thursday at least eight cases have been investigated in the past three weeks of thefts from USPS mailboxes. The collection boxes on Buckson Drive and in the 1,000-block of South Bradford Street have been confirmed as being targets.

Residents are advised to use caution when sending mail. The safest method is to drop it off at a post office location, such as at 55 Loockerman Plaza, or at a more visible location with more foot traffic and vehicular traffic.