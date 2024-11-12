Maintenance & Repair Work This Week at Circle Avenue Parking Garage in Salisbury

Maintenance and repair work at the Circle Avenue Parking Garage in Salisbury will be done the week at night. Beginning at 6pm Tuesday through Friday, November 15th – work will be done from 6pm to 4am. This work is needed for the long-term viability of the building and parking in the garage is perfectly safe although some spots will be inaccessible during the work. Remember there may be noise and dust during work hours and traffic flow will be altered as the work is done. Much of the work so far has been done at night to limit disruptions, but some day work will be required as the project will go on for several more months.