Maintenance Work Scheduled After New Year on Verrazano Bridge in Worcester County

If the Verrazano Bridge over Sinepuxent Bay in Maryland is on your driving route, you’ll see a work zone as the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration performs preventative maintenance work. Work on the bridge over Stephen Decatur Highway (MD 611) and the parallel pedestrian bridge is expected to take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Wednesday January 4th two Wednesday, January 11th, weather permitting. MDOT SHA will close one lane on the bridge for safety purposes. Flaggers will guide drivers safely through the work zone. The work includes divers placing grout and securing concrete bags underwater at the base of the bridge to create a protection mat to stabilize sand around the piers.