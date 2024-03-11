Maintenance Work to Begin on Route 50 Bridge in Vienna

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin maintenance work on the Route 50 bridge over the Nanticoke River in Vienna in Dorchester County this week. Crews will install barrier walls on the east and westbound shoulders of the bridge. Maintenance includes bridge rehab and scupper repair weekdays from 7am to 5:30pm – on the eastbound lanes – then the westbound lanes. Drivers should expect shoulder and single lane closures.

Weather permitting – work should be completed by early summer.