Major Park Improvement Projects Funded by Maryland Cannabis Tax Revenue

Several new park improvement projects will be funded potentially through revenue generated by the Maryland Cannabis Tax. These projects aim to enhance local parks, improve safety, and ensure reinvestment in communities across Wicomico County. Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, in partnership with Director of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Steve Miller today announced this initiative. County Executive Giordano refers to investing in area parks as an investment in the quality of life for residents. She adds that this new funding source will make meaningful improvements in key recreational spaces, particularly in local communities, where these investments will make the most impact.