Major William Crotty Named 27th Colonel of DSP

Major William Crotty has been named the 27th Colonel of the Delaware State Police – effective November 1st. Major Crotty’s promotion to the rank of Colonel marks the culmination of a distinguished career of over 27 years of dedicated service – which began in January of 1997 as a member of the 66th DSP Academy class. Most recently Crotty has served as the South Operations Major, managing criminal investigative and patrol operations for Kent and Sussex Counties.

Additional information from the DSP:

Upon graduation, he was assigned to Troop 1 in Penny Hill, where he excelled within the uniformed patrol division. Over the years, he has held a wide range of operational and leadership positions, preparing him to lead the agency.

His dedication and leadership quickly led to several high-profile assignments, including serving on the Governor’s Task Force, as a Sussex County Drug Unit member, and the Sussex County Criminal Investigative Unit. His rise through the ranks continued with promotions to Sergeant in 2007 and Lieutenant in 2009. By 2010, he was assigned to the Delaware Information and Analysis Center as Deputy Director.

In addition to his operational leadership, Major Crotty has been a long-time advocate for diversity and inclusion within the DSP, having served as Chair of the DSP Diversity Council for several years. His commitment to fostering an inclusive environment within the agency and the wider community has had a lasting impact.

Promoted to the rank of Captain in 2016, he commanded the Criminal Intelligence Section, a position that has given him critical insight into the state’s security needs. His role in implementing innovative programs like the State Police Enhanced Analytical Response (S.P.E.A.R.) demonstrates his commitment to using data-driven strategies to combat crime effectively. Major Crotty later became the Troop Commander for Troop 4 in Georgetown, where he led both patrol and investigative operations.

Most recently, he has served as the South Operations Major, managing criminal investigative and patrol operations for Kent and Sussex counties. His leadership in managing crime trends and coordinating proactive crime reduction initiatives has undoubtedly contributed to the safety and security of Delaware’s communities.

Major Crotty has also been a driving force in the statewide communications operations, overseeing four communication centers that dispatch 911 services for the DSP and municipal police agencies across the state.

His leadership has extended beyond his operational roles. He is an active member of the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) Standing Law Enforcement Committee, where he has worked to foster collaboration between law enforcement and motor vehicle agencies to improve highway and public safety, as well as fraud prevention efforts. His contributions to AAMVA highlight his commitment to innovative solutions that enhance public safety on and off the roadways.

Additionally, he has been recognized nationally for his contributions to community policing, serving on the International Association of Chiefs of Police Collaborative Reform Initiative Technical Assistance Center (CRI-TAC). His focus on building sustainable community engagement programs highlights his dedication to the principles of 21st-century policing.

Major Crotty holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Delaware and has completed numerous prestigious training programs, including the FBI National Academy and the Naval Postgraduate School’s Fusion Center Leaders Program.

“Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of working side by side with the finest women and men who encompass the professional and sworn complement of the Delaware State Police,” said Major Crotty. “I marvel at their compassion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to serve. Every day, they enrich the lives of Delaware’s residents and visitors, and I am humbled to serve as their 27th Superintendent. I remain dedicated to upholding our high standards through community engagement and evidence-based policing strategies. I am grateful to Governor Carney and Secretary McQueen for their trust and for the opportunity to lead this remarkable agency.”

Colonel Zebley praised his promotion, stating, “Major Crotty’s diverse experiences, unwavering leadership, and dedication to the Delaware State Police and the communities we serve make him the ideal choice to lead our agency into the future. His focus on innovation, community engagement, and character driven decision making align with our mission to provide the highest level of public safety to the people of Delaware.”

Major Crotty will assume command following Colonel Melissa Zebley’s retirement. The Delaware State Police congratulates Major Crotty on his appointment and looks forward to his continued leadership in his new role as Superintendent.