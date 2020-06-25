Man Accused Of Detonating Firework In OC Apartment Building

A Sykesville, Maryland faces charges in connection with the recent detonation of an aerial shell firework in an apartment building in Ocean City.

The blast at Homestead Apartments on 14th Street occurred in an enclosed second-floor stairwell June 10th. Damage was contained to a small area, and evacuated residents were allowed to return. No one was hurt.

Ocean City Police say their investigation in cooperation with fire investigators led them to a suspect, 21-year-old Jamie Bouma Junior. He is charged with possession and use of a destructive device, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property and discharging fireworks without a permit. Bouma was released on a $25,000 bond.

Fire Marshal Josh Bunting says “reckless discharge of illegal fireworks inside a building or anywhere in a congested area like Ocean City is dangerous and puts lives of occupant and bystanders in danger.”