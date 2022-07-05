Man Accused of Firing Shot at Acquaintance in Parking Lot

Allan Simms (photo released by Delaware State Police)

A Rehoboth Beach man is charged with firing a shot toward a 40-year-old man with whom he had been arguing.

According to Delaware State Police an assault was reported at 12:05 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the YMCA on Church Street just off Coastal Highway. Police said an investigation has determined that 40-year-old Allan Simms struck the victim, causing a minor injury. Police said Simms left the area, came back a short time later, took out a firearm and fired one round. No one was injured.

The vehicle that Simms fled in was found unoccupied in the Burton Village apartment complex. Police said a search of the vehicle turned up a rifle round casing, and a computer check determined that Simms is a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Simms turned himself in at State Police Troop 7. He is charged with assault, reckless endangering, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

Simms was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $66,000 cash bond.