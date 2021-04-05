Man Accused Of Firing Shot At Vehicle

A Harrington man has been charged with opening fire on a vehicle that passed by as he was standing in his front yard.

Delaware State Police said the incident occurred Sunday afternoon on Fox Hunters Road. The vehicle was struck in the passenger side. No one was struck.

According to State Police, 71-year-old Donald Spiering was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, reckless endangering and aggravated menacing. State Police said Spiering knew one of the occupants of the vehicle and that he fired the shot with a rifle.

Spiering was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $14,000 secured bond.