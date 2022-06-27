Man Accused Of Pointing Gun At Woman During Argument
A Kent County man is charged with pointing a gun at a woman.
Felton Police said Sunday that officers found a man in possession of a firearm when they responded to a reported domestic dispute over the weekend. The victim was able to flee the residence and visited the Felton Police Department to wait for officers.
Police said 39-year-old Russell Rubley was taken into custody without incident. Rubley is charged with aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, offensive touching and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
Rubley has been committed to the Department of Correction on a $56,000 cash-only bond, and has been ordered to have no contact with the woman.