Man Accused Of Striking Vehicles With His Own

A Lewes man is facing multiple criminal charges and traffic offenses after Delaware State Police investigated reports that a driver in a black Jeep had struck vehicles in a parking lot.
Troopers responded to Belle Grove Road in Lewes and located a vehicle in a field.
34-year-old Clinton Dulaney was taken into custody, but police say he started to actively struggle with a trooper and refused to get into a patrol vehicle. Then, according to police, once inside the car he started to kick at the window, and he continued to resist once he was taken to Troop 7.
An investigation determined that Dulaney was intoxicated when he tried to visit an acquaintance, knowing he was not welcome. Troopers also say Dulaney at one point drove into the nearby field to try to strike that person with his vehicle.
Charges against Dulaney include:
- Burglary 2nd Degree (felony)
- Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (felony)
- 3rd Offense DUI-Alcohol (felony)
- Criminal Mischief $5000 or more (4 counts- felony)
- Resisting Arrest with force (felony)
- Failure to Comply with Taking of Photos and Fingerprints
- Attempt to Commit Escape 3rd Degree
- Malicious Mischief by a Motor Vehicle
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000 Damage Property
- Driving Without a Valid License
- Knowingly Operate a Motor Vehicle on Private Property without Consent of Owner