Man Accused Of Striking Vehicles With His Own

A Lewes man is facing multiple criminal charges and traffic offenses after Delaware State Police investigated reports that a driver in a black Jeep had struck vehicles in a parking lot.

Troopers responded to Belle Grove Road in Lewes and located a vehicle in a field.

34-year-old Clinton Dulaney was taken into custody, but police say he started to actively struggle with a trooper and refused to get into a patrol vehicle. Then, according to police, once inside the car he started to kick at the window, and he continued to resist once he was taken to Troop 7.

An investigation determined that Dulaney was intoxicated when he tried to visit an acquaintance, knowing he was not welcome. Troopers also say Dulaney at one point drove into the nearby field to try to strike that person with his vehicle.

Charges against Dulaney include: