Man Admits to Soliciting Minor For Child Pornography In Wicomico Co.

A man has pled guilty in Wicomico County to a charge of soliciting a minor for child pornography.

According to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Brendan Link was sentenced to ten years suspended and was placed on five years of probation.

Members of the Salisbury Police Department were advised in summer of 2020 that a minor was receiving Snapchat messages requesting nude photos and videos. The victim was told that money could be involved. Prosecutors said the victim and Link knew each other through church, where Link worked as a youth leader.

Link also was former president of the Salisbury University Student Government Association.

The conviction also carries a 25-year reporting requirement on the National Sex Offender Registry.