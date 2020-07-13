Man Arrested After Firing Gun from Dewey Hotel during Dispute

Dewey Beach police responded to the Bay Resort on Sunday around 1:35 a.m. after a man reportedly fired a shot from a handgun during an argument.

When police arrived, they saw a group of four men on the balcony who appeared to be passing around a handgun. That is when Dewey officers called for Rehoboth and state police to assist.

Officers safely made entry into the hotel and to the third floor where they eventually took the man into custody. Sgt. Clifford Dempsey, police spokesman, says the gunshot was apparently the result of an argument. There were no injuries.