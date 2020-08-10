Man Arrested After Police Pursuit

A Millsboro man is charged with leading troopers on a pursuit that went on for several miles.

Delaware State Police say the driver was detected speeding on Park Avenue in Georgetown over the weekend. Stop-sticks were eventually used to puncture the vehicle’s front tire on Harbeson Road.

Police say 30-year-old Tevon Savage was taken into custody without further incident. According to police, Savage showed signs of impairment.

Savage is charged with disregarding a police officer’s signal, driving under the influence of a drug and numerous traffic violations.

Savage was being held on secured bond.

Police listed these charges against Savage:

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drug

Numerous Traffic Violations

Savage was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,200.00 secured bond.