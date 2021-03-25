Man Arrested Following Discovery Of Weapons, Explosives

A Seaford man has been arrested following an investigation that resulted in the discovery of weapons and explosive devices.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers were called about a reported drug complaint at a home on Hollyville Road in Millsboro Wednesday. Glass bottles filled with an unknown substance – possibly Molotov Cocktails – were found in a shed.

State Police said a search warrant was executed at the shed. The search turned up military gear, explosives-making materials, a .22-assault-style rifle with an obliterated serial number and a ManKung crossbow.

22-year-old Joshua Allen Rieley was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of a destructive weapon by a person prohibited, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Rieley was being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on $35,000 secured bond.

Delaware State Police said members of the Bomb Unit, the Fire Marshal’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources responded. The Fire Marshal’s Office assumed the investigation for the incendiary devices.