Man Arrested Following Milford Shooting Incident

Milford Police say a Dover man is facing charges in connection with a shooting at the Wawa gas pumps on Route 113 Thursday night.

Several people apparently started to argue, and a single round was fired toward two people. No one was struck by gunfire.

According to Milford Police, the suspect drove northbound but was later arrested on Route 1 in Dover by Delaware State Police.

33-year-old Kareem Williams is charged with weapons offenses and aggravated menacing.

Milford Police also say he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Milford Police outlined these charges against Kareem Williams:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, two counts of Aggravated Menacing, two counts of Reckless Endanger First Degree, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited. Williams was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $57,500.00 cash only. Williams was committed to the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction at the Sussex Correctional Institution.