Man Arrested For 4th DUI Offense

A Kent County man has been charged with his fourth DUI offense following his arrest in Harrington.

Harrington Police were advised over the weekend of a possibly intoxicated, reckless driver on South DuPont Highway. Officers found the vehicle on East Liberty Street, and the smell of alcohol led to an investigation.

34-year-old Joseph Watkins of Houston, according to police, refused a chemical test and a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw. Police said a computer check indicated that Watkins had three previous DUI convictions dating back to 2009, and that a search of his vehicle turned up 5.3-grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Watkins was charged with 4th Offense Driving under the Influence of Alcohol (Felony) and Personal Use Quantity of Marijuana (Civil). He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on unsecured bond to a sober party.