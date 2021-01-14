Man Arrested For 4th DUI Offense

A man is facing his 4th DUI offense following a reported hit-and-run accident in Harrington.

Police said the incident happened at a local shopping center, and the driver took off- but police got a description of the vehicle.

55-year-old Nathaniel Wills of Houston was found in a vehicle, and the smell of alcohol led to an investigation. Police said Wills refused to submit to field sobriety test, but took a breathalyzer test later at Harrington Police Headquarters.

A computer check turned up his three previous DUI convictions dating back to 2014, and that his driver’s license was suspended.