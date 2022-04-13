Man Arrested For 8th DUI Following Crash

A 50-year-old Lincoln man faces his 8th DUI offense following a crash on Dupont Boulevard at Redden Road.

According to Delaware State Police, a vehicle overturned in the wreck Monday afternoon. State Police said the driver, 50-year-old Richard Cook, showed signs of impairment and a DUI investigation ensued. Cook was taken into custody at the scene.

Two passengers, a 49-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

State Police said Cook’s license was suspended, and he had seven previous DUI convictions.

Also, police said a search of Cook’s vehicle turned up some marijuana, suspected liquid heroin, drug paraphernalia, two fixed-blade knives and a revolver – which Cook is prohibited from possessing due to a previous felony conviction.

Richard Cook

Delaware State Police released these charges against Cook:

A computer inquiry revealed that Cook’s driver’s license was suspended and he had been convicted for seven prior DUI offenses. Cook was transported to Troop 5 and charged with the following offenses:

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony) – 2 counts

Vehicular Assault Second Degree – 2 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While Suspended or Revoked

Possession of Marijuana

Cook was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $39,501 cash bond.