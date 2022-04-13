Man Arrested For 8th DUI Following Crash
A 50-year-old Lincoln man faces his 8th DUI offense following a crash on Dupont Boulevard at Redden Road.
According to Delaware State Police, a vehicle overturned in the wreck Monday afternoon. State Police said the driver, 50-year-old Richard Cook, showed signs of impairment and a DUI investigation ensued. Cook was taken into custody at the scene.
Two passengers, a 49-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.
State Police said Cook’s license was suspended, and he had seven previous DUI convictions.
Also, police said a search of Cook’s vehicle turned up some marijuana, suspected liquid heroin, drug paraphernalia, two fixed-blade knives and a revolver – which Cook is prohibited from possessing due to a previous felony conviction.
Delaware State Police released these charges against Cook:
- Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony) – 2 counts
- Vehicular Assault Second Degree – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Possession of Marijuana
Cook was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $39,501 cash bond.